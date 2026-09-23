Brahmapur: Prisoner found hanging inside jail toilet

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Brahmapur: An undertrial prisoner was found hanging in Brahmapur jail of Odisha’s Ganjam district today.

The deceased has been identified as Shantanu Patra, who hails from Khantapada in Baleswar district.

As per reports, Shantanu’s hanging body was found in a toilet inside the jail premises.

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On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body which is to be sent for postmortem. Police is suspecting suicide, however, the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

Shantanu was an accused in a case of alleged murder of woman and attempt to murder her daughter at Srima Nagar under Nimakhandi police limits on 10 August, 2025.

He was arrested by Brahmapur police on August 16 in Karnataka and was lodged in Brahmapur jail as an undertrial prisoner after his arrest.

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