Brahmapur: MKCG Medical College student missing since August 31!

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Brahmapur: In a matter of great concern and tension, a first-year medical student of the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Brahmapur has been reportedly missing since August 31 (Monday).

As per the written complaint lodged at the Baidyanathpur Police station by Harikrishna Dalai, the Dean and Principal of the Medical College, the student named Sagar Sahoo of Jajpur district, went missing since August 31.

The MKCG Medical College and Hospital authorities also issued a notification informing that Sagar left the premises of MKCG with a white shirt and college bag and was last seen at the Berhampur Railway Station. His mobile phone was subsequently found on the railway track.

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The Medical College authorities also requested people to remain vigilant and share the notice widely and anyone who has the missing student or has any information regarding his whereabouts is requested to immediately contact them with 70775 52561/94385 69809 or inform the nearest police station.

Meanwhile, Baidyanathpur Police has started an investigation into the matter. They are reportedly collecting information about Sagar from the Medical College authorities and his friends to get some clue of him.