Brahmapur: Missing MKCG Medical student rescued

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Baripada: The first-year medical student of the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Brahmapur, who was missing since August 31, has been rescued from Tiring in Mayurbhanj district today.

Sagar Sahu, the son of Rabindra Sahu of Kapali village under Kuakhia police station in Jajpur district, wend missing and his last location was traced to Brahmapur railway station and his mobile phone was found on the railway track.

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Following his disappearance, Sagar’s family had lodged a complaint at Baidyanathpur Police. Based on which, the police, his family members, and MKCG authorities made all possible efforts to trace him, but in vain.

However, Sagar today contacted his family members while travelling to Rairangpur from Tata in Jharkhand in a private bus. Following this, his family members informed the police and subsequently cops from Rairangpur and Tiring police stations intercepted the bus and rescued him near Tiring.