Brahmapur: Man arrested for duping over 500 youths on pretext of providing jobs abroad

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Brahmapur: Brahmapur Town police on Sunday arrested a man on charges of running a fake job agency in Bhabinipur area and duping over 500 youths on pretext of providing jobs abroad.

The arrested man has been identified as Balaram Maharana.

Brahmapur Town police had initiated a probe after receiving several complaints against Maharana and his agency – ‘Job Track Consultancy and Training Centre.’

In course of investigation, police got to know that Balaram Maharana had allegedly collected Rs 30,000 per person from over 500 youths with the promise to provide them overseas employment especially in Singapore. Police said that Maharana also has links to a similar fraud case in Andhra Pradesh.

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In order to win the trust of the jobseekers, the accused had reportedly issued passports, fake appointment letters, and work permits to more than 190 applicants.

After arresting Maharana, police conducted his medical examination, completed all legal procedures and forwarded him to the court.

One Subrat Kumar Pal, another key accused of the fraud case, had been arrested earlier, informed the Berhampur Sadar police adding that further investigation is still underway to find out more details about the fraud and arrest other accused persons, if any.