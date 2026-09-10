Brahmagiri: Illegal shrimp farms covering 1060 acres demolished

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Puri: Demolition of illegal shrimp farms by the forest officials continued for the third consecutive days today and gherries, covering around 1060 acres of shrimp farms, have been destroyed so far.

According to reports, gherries covering an area of 37 acres were uprooted near Badabenakudi village on the banks of Chilika Lake under Sunamuhin RI (Revenue Inspector) Circle on the first day,

On the second day, gherries in an area of 440 acres were also demolished in Gambhari village on the banks of Chilika Lake under Satapada RI Circle.

Likewise, the illegal shrimp farms over 570 acres were also destroyed in Panda-Gola area of Chilika Lake under Panasapada RI Circle on the third day.

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It is to be noted here that the Forest Department has launched the eviction of illegal shrimp farms from different parts of Chilika Lake following the direction of Orissa High Court.

Taking a serious note of the High Court order, Puri district police has directed to demolish every illegal shrimp farm in Brahmagiri and Krushnaprasad blocks of the district.

The eviction drive is being carried out in the presence of Brahmagiri Tahsildar, Additional Tahsildar, Supervisor, Satapada RI, Sunamuhin RI, Panasapada RI and police force.