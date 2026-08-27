Brahma Kumari sisters, students and BJD leaders tie Rakhi to Naveen Patnaik

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Bhubaneswar: As Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated across Odisha today, Naveen Niwas in Bhubaneswar witnessed a stream of visitors who tied rakhis to Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik.

Brahma Kumari sisters, schoolgirls, Girl Guides, young children and BJD leaders visited Naveen Niwas and tied the traditional thread on Patnaik’s wrist.

Seated on the verandah of his residence, Patnaik greeted the visitors as they came forward one after another. A Brahma Kumari sister tied a rakhi to Patnaik and later presented him with a commemorative plaque.

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Girl Guides and school students also tied rakhis and exchanged greetings with the former Odisha Chief Minister. Young children joined the celebrations, with Patnaik interacting with them and posing for photographs with visiting families.