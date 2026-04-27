BPUT to Set Up New Engineering Colleges in Paradip & Balangir: BPUT V-C Fast-Tracks Project; Odisha

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The Odisha state government has formally directed the Vice-Chancellor of Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT), Rourkela, to accelerate the process of establishing two new premier engineering colleges in Paradip and Balangir. This directive, communicated by the Skill Development and Technical Education (SDTE) department, follows an earlier announcement made by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi during the state budget. The Vice-Chancellor has been tasked with immediately assessing the requirements for both teaching and non-teaching manpower to ensure the smooth operationalization of these technical institutions.

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In terms of academic structure, both colleges are proposed to initially offer four distinct undergraduate programs, each spanning a four-year duration. Following AICTE norms, each program will have an annual intake capacity of 60 students. This move is part of a broader push by the state to enhance technical education infrastructure. To support this, the Odisha SDTE department has requested the university to submit detailed staffing requirements at the earliest to facilitate further administrative action and recruitment.