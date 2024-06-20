Boy’s death in open drain in Bhubaneswar: BMC’s Assistant Engineer of drainage division suspended

Bhubaneswar: Taking a serious note of the boy’s death in open drain in Bhubaneswar recently, Odisha government today suspended the Assistant Engineer of drainage division No 5 of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The State government reportedly suspended the Assistant Engineer Santos Kumar Das on charges of neglecting his duty. Besides, departmental actions have been initiated against him based on the reports the concerned officials submitted to the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) & Public Enterprise Minister Dr Krushna Chandra Mahapatra.

Notably, one S K Rajesh, a minor boy, was reportedly playing near the drain at Masjid Colony in Unit III area of the State Capital City while it was raining heavily at around 2 PM on June 18. He reportedly saw a balloon floating on the water. But unfortunately, he was swept away in the drain water.

Later, Rajesh was rescued from a drain in the Laxmisagar area and was rushed to Capital Hospital, where he reportedly breathed his last.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had condoled his death and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh from the State Disaster Response Fund.