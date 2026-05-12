Boudh: Youth Dies, Another Critical After Bike Falls Off Bridge

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Boudh: A tragic road accident was reported from Boudh district of odisha on Tuesday. The mishap took place near Paragalpur bridge after a motocycle reportedly lost balance and fell off the bridge.

As a result, the bike rider died on the spot and the pillion rider sustained critical injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Manoranjan Sahu of Ampoch village. And the injured person has been identified as Krupasindhu Swain.

As per reports, Manoranjan and Krupasindhu were going in a bike. While they were crossing the Paragalpur, somehow the rider lost control over the bike and crashed to the bridge wall. And accordingly they fell off the bridge along with the bike.

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Witnessing the accident, the locals rushed to the spot and rescued the injured persons and sent him to the hospital.

Later, as his health condition deteriorated, he was shifted to VIMSAR, Burla for advanced treatment in a critical condition.

On receiving information, Police reached the spot and started an investigation to the accident.

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