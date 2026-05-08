Boudh: Sarpanch suffers critical injuries in attack over panchayat bill dispute

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Boudh: Tension prevailed in Odisha’s Boudh district after the Sarpanch of Uma Panchayat under Kantamal block was allegedly attacked by the Panchayat Executive Officer and his brother over a dispute related to a bill payment issue.

According to reports, Uma Panchayat Sarpanch Daulath Pandey was engaged in an argument with Panchayat Executive Officer Tikelal Majhi regarding a Panchayat-related work bill. The verbal altercation later turned violent, following which the officer and his brother allegedly attacked the Sarpanch.

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Daulath Pandey sustained serious head injuries in the assault. He later lodged a complaint at Ghantapada Police Station regarding the incident.

Police have started an investigation into the matter and further action is underway.