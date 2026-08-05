Boudh: Cow Killed by Suspected Leopard Attack, Fear Grips Villagers, Watch

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Boudh: Panic has gripped Samakupa village under Kantamala forest range in Boudh district of Odisha after a leopard was suspected to have killed and ate a cow near the village.

According to information, the cow was grazing near Samakupa village when it fell victim and got killed. After receiving information, officials from the Kantamala Forest Department rushed to the spot and analysed the situation.

After examining the footprints found at the spot, the Forest Department suspects that it was a leopard.

Following the incident, the forest department has taken precautionary measures.

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The Kantamala forest range office has advised local villagers not to enter the forest. Residents are also being made aware not to leave cows, goats and other livestock unattended in the open, and to avoid going alone to the forest or forest fringe areas after evening.

The forest officials have intensified patrolling in the area and are monitoring the movement of the wild animal.

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