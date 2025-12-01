Boudh Collector climbs hill to assess hilltop temple’s tourism potential, watch

Advertisement

Kantamal: Boudh Collector Bibhuti Bhushan Nayak was recently praised for his extraordinary and tough effort as he climbed a hill to assess the tourism potential of an existing temple at the hilltop.

As per the information, the Collector climbed about half a kilometre in uneven terrain and through bushes along with others to reach the old temple atop the hill.

He climbed the hill near Kupkupa village in Ambagan panchayat of Kantamal Block.

He also discussed improvements of the area with the locals.

During the District Magistrate’s visit, other administrative officers, including the tourism officer, were present.

Watch the video here: