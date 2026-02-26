Borewell drilling vehicle overturns in Odisha; Two killed, seven critical

Advertisement

Berhampur: At least two persons were killed and seven others sustained critical injuries after a borewell drilling vehicle overturned in the Nimakhandi area of Ganjam district this evening.

The deceased have been identified as Shivaji Kanhar and Rabi Naik.

The borewell drilling vehicle overturned when the driver of the heavy vehicle lost control over the wheels in his attempt to avoid hitting a cyclist who was crossing the road near a hatchery at Jhadankuli village of the district.

Following the accident, the driver along with another employee of the borewell drilling vehicle died while seven persons including the cyclists sustained critical injuries.

All the injured persons were rescued by the local residents and admitted them at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for treatment.

On being informed cops from Nimakhandi Police station rushed to the spot of accident and begun an investigation into the incident. They also seized the bodies and sent them for post-mortem.