Bombs hurled at hotel near Bhuasuni temple in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Bombs were allegedly hurled at a hotel near Bhuasuni Temple under the Info Valley Police station limits in Bhubaneswar this evening.

Three miscreants reportedly came on a bike at around 4 PM, hurled bombs at The Kanchan Plaza Hotel & Restaurant and left the spot before anyone could identify them.

Info Valley police reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident. Cops clarified that the mobs were hurled at a vehicle and not at the hotel. However, they are clueless of the reason behind the bomb attack, but are suspecting it to be due to past enmity.

People present at the spot were in a state of fear and panic following the bomb attack.

Meanwhile, a special team under the leadership of Tapas Kumar Pradhan, ACP, Zone-III, has been formed to trace and nab the accused persons. They are also verifying the footages of the CCTV cameras installed near the crime scene.

Further probe is underway.

