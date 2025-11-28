Bombing near Kendriya Vidyalaya No 3 in Bhubaneswar, NIA team reaches spot for investigation

Bhubaneswar: A crude bomb was hurled near Kendriya Vidalaya No-3 in Bhubaneswar’s Gadakana area on Friday morning has triggered panic among the students and school staff.

The incident took place at around 8 am by some unidentified bike-borne miscreants near the gate no 3 of the school. No injuries has been reported yet. But the boundary wall and school gate has been damaged.

On being informed about the incident, immediately teams from Mancheswar Police and the Railway Police Force (RPF) rushed to the spot and started examining the CCTV footage from the nearby areas.

As per sources, a three-member team of the National Investigative Agency (NIA) visited the spot and have started a probe into the matter.