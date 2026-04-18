Bomb Threat to Barala Balunkeshwar Shiva Temple in Sakhigopal

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Puri: The Barala Balunkeshwar Shiva temple in Sakhigopal, Puri district, received a bomb threat on Friday after a woman allegedly demanded Rs 50 lakh from a temple servitor.

According to reports, a temple priest received a call from an unknown number in which the woman demanded an amount of Rs 50 lakhs.

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The woman threatened the servitor to send Rs 50 lakh via PhonePe and warned that she would blow up the entire temple with a bomb if the money was not paid.