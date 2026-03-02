Bomb Threat Rocks Sambalpur Court: Police Probe Underway, Bomb Squad on Scene, watch

Advertisement

Sambalpur: Once again a court in Odisha has received a bomb threat. A bomb threat was received by the District and Sessions Court in Sambalpur at around 10 pm yesterday. The threat was received via a e-mail.

Sambalpur police swung into action after the threat. The bomb disposal squad also rushed to the spot and started operations to check if any bomb had been planted in the court.

It’s still unclear who issued the bomb threat to Sambalpur district court. Police have initiated an investigation to identify the person responsible. This is for the third time that Sambalpur Court has received such bomb threat.

Advertisement

Notably, several other courts in Odisha have received similar bomb threats in recent months, all of which were later found to be hoaxes.

Watch the video here: