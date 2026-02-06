Bomb Threat Hits Cuttack, Phulbani and Puri Courts in Odisha, Security Beefed Up, watch

Cuttack: The Cuttack District Judge Court and Phulbani Court in Odisha are on high alert after receiving bomb threat emails, prompting evacuations and intense security checks. The emails, sent from unknown IDs, claimed bombs were planted in the court premises.

In Cuttack, authorities evacuated the District Judge Court and deployed bomb squads, sniffer dogs, and additional police teams to search for explosives.

This follows a similar threat received by the High Court recently.

Phulbani Court also received a bomb threat email, leading to police mobilization and searches. Court staff, magistrates, and lawyers are on edge, with proceedings disrupted.

In a latest development a similar bomb threat has also been received by Puri Court. Police have swung into action.

Watch the video here: