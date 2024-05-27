Bomb hurled in Baramunda area of Bhubaneswar, 1 injured

Bhubaneswar: A bomb has been hurled in Baramunda area of Bhubaneswar the capital city of Odisha said reports on Monday.

According to reports, the bomb was hurled on a Scorpio in the Bermuda area. There have been allegations that four people came in a bike and hurled bombs.

A Black Scorpio has been bombed said reliable reports. The incident took place some time at 8 am in the morning, four people came on a bike and bombed the car bearing registration number OD-02-CK-0183.

It is worth mentioning that the reason for the bombing is yet to be ascertained. The local police has reached the spot and is investigating into bomb hurled in Baramunda incident. Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.

The police are investigating whether it is a election violence or a group clash. The IIC is present at the scene. It is not clear whether it is general crime or election related violence. And after some time Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh will address the media in this regard.

The black Scorpio allegedly belongs to Mamata Samantasinghar of Nayapalli area in Bhubaneswar. Latest reports confirm that a student leader was injured in the bombing. The police have formed a special team and are looking for the culprits.