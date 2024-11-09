Bomb hurled in Banki centered around extortion money!

Banki: In a shocking incident, a bomb was hurled in Banki block of Cuttack district in Odisha it was allegedly centered around extortion money, said reports on Saturday.

The country bomb was allegedly hurled on to a earth mover (JCB) of a contractor as he allegedly had demanded for extortion money (dada bati). The incident has been reported from under Kainkumundi police outpost under Banki block of Cuttack district.

Further reports added that, a construction equipment used for building a bridge on the road connecting Kaikumundi village of Cuttack-Banki main road was bombed. It has been reported that the bomb was thrown to scare away the construction company.

The miscreants have fled post the incident, the police has reached the spot and is trying to find evidence in this matter. Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.