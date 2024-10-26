Bomb exploded in Digapahandi of Ganjam, culprits flee

Berhampur: Miscreants hurled bomb near Bus stand of Digapahandi in Ganjam district of Odisha on Saturday and fled from the scene.

As per reports, two miscreants came in a Bullet motorcycle, hurled the bombs and fled from the scene. The bomb exploded near a Finance Company near Bus Stand of Digapahandi.

Reportedly, the bomb explosion took place at around 7 pm in the evening on Saturday.

Following the incident, Police rushed to the spot and initiated investigation.

Police have seized some parts of the exploded bomb. However, it is yet to be ascertained who hurled the bomb and who was the target.

An employee of the nearby finance company who was standing nearby has narrowly escaped. Another person was slightly injured.

Police investigation of the case is underway while the culprits are yet to be nabbed.

