Bomb blast near Bhanjanagar NAC Chairman’s house, watch

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Bhanjanagar: Panic gripped Bhanjanagar town in Ganjam district of Odisha late Thursday night at about 11.45 pm after a bomb blast occurred near the residence of Municipal Council Chairman Gopabandhu Mohapatra.

As per reports, around 7 to 8 youths arrived on four motorcycles, hurled explosives near the chairman’s house, and fled the spot.

Chairman Mohapatra was not at home at the time, but other family members were present. No one was injured in the incident.

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The motive behind the attack is not yet known. Police have reached the spot and launched an investigation. Officials said the youths involved have been identified from CCTV footage, and further action is underway.

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