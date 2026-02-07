Bomb blast in village over land dispute in Puri, 2 injured
Konark: At least two people were severely injured due to a bomb blast during a fight over land dispute on Saturday. The incident took place in Tarana village under the Gop police limits in Puri district.
Though no causality was reported due to the bomb blast, two people were injured. Meanwhile, the house has been damaged in the incident.
Police have reached the village and started investigation into the matter.