Bolagarh Artisan Crafts Eco-Friendly Bamboo Shiva Linga for Mahashivratri in Odisha

Begunia: Mahashivratri is fast approaching. Shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva across the region are bustling with activity preparing for gatherings of hundreds of devotees from villages and towns. Following traditional rituals, Lord Shiva is adorned with exotic and rare flowers, people observe a fast for the entire day, and many maintain the all-night vigil to celebrate Jagara.

Amidst these preparations, devotee artisan Suman Maharana in the Bolagarh block of Khordha district in Odisha, is constructing a unique Shiva Linga made entirely of bamboo. For the past eight days, Suman Maharana has been meticulously collecting, cutting and shaping bamboo with great dedication. He is also gathering rare flowers such as Kia, Ketaki, Gayasa, Arakha, Dudura, and Palasha to decorate the structure.

This year, Bolagarh’s presiding deity, Baba Balunkeswar Mahadev, will adorn the ‘Mahakala Besha’. The deity will take the Mahakala form in a 4-foot-tall bamboo structure, gorgeously decorated with various flowers. The artisan has been working day and night to complete the Shiva Linga in time for the festival.

Reportedly, the residents of Bolagarh are even more enthusiastic than the artisan himself, eagerly awaiting the opportunity to see Baba Balunkeswar decorated with these rare flowers in the attractive Mahakala Besha. Crowds of onlookers have already started gathering in front of Maharana’s home to view the craftsmanship.

The Shiva Linga has been created with both tradition and the environment in mind. Bamboo has replaced, non-biodegradable materials like thermocol, foil, and plastic. The initiative aims to promote a healthy environment. Environmentalists have welcomed the artisan’s eco-friendly effort.

