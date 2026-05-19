Boiling water poured on father-in-law in Odisha’s Kamakshyanagar over family dispute

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Kamakshyanagar: In a shocking incident linked to a family dispute, a daughter-in-law allegedly poured hot oil and boiling water on her father-in-law at Naupal village under Parjang police limits in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district.

The victim sustained severe burn injuries on more than half of his body. He was first admitted to Parjang Medical and later shifted to the Dhenkanal District Headquarters Hospital after his condition worsened.

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Police from Parjang Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

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