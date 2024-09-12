Body recovered from pond in Odisha’s Balasore

Balasore: A body has reportedly been recovered from a pond in the Balasore district of Odisha on Thursday morning. The pond is situated at Mandala Bagicha in Akatpur area under Balasore Town Police Station limits.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. However, prima facie he is a male.

As per reports, some people noticed a body is floating in the water of the Mandala Bagicha pond in Balasore town today morning and thus informed the Fire Services personnel.

After getting information, the fire services personnel of Balasore reached the spot and fished out the body from the pond water.

Further investigation of the case is underway.

