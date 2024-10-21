Body of youth recovered from River bank in Odisha’s Jajpur district

Jajpur: In a shocking incident, the body of a youth has been recovered from a River bank in Jajpur district of Odisha on Monday morning. Since, there are injury marks in the body, it has been suspected as a murder.

The deceased youth has been identified as Mataka Munda of Ghatagan area in Keonjhar district. He was working as a labourer by staying at the house of a relative in Jajpur.

As per reports, the body was found today morning from the Baitarani River bank near Patapur of Jajpur district. There are several injuries in his body. Hence, it has been suspected that the youth might have been murdered.

After getting information Jajpur Police reached the spot and seized the body. Police sent the body for autopsy and initiated investigation. Further investigation of the case is underway while Police are probing to ascertain whether it is case of natural death or a planned murder.