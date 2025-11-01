Body of youth recovered from railway track in Odisha’s Jharsuguda

Advertisement

Jharsuguda: The body of a youth was recovered from the railway track in Jharsuguda of Odisha on Saturday. He was found dead on the railway tracks under the railway over-bridge.

The deceased has been identified as Prem Kumar Hinduja of Nayapara area of ​​Sambalpur district.

As per information, Prem Kumar had come to visit his elder sister’s house living in Bhuliatikra area of ​​Jharsuguda town. Yesterday late at night he went away from the house as per reports. Later, the sister’s family searched for him a lot but Prem Kumar was not found.

However, today his body was found near the railway tracks. The railway police have registered a case and sent it for autopsy.

The police have informed that the cause of death will be clear after the investigation.