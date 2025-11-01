Body of youth recovered from railway track in Odisha’s Jharsuguda
The deceased from Sambalpur had gone to his sister’s house in Jharsuguda
Jharsuguda: The body of a youth was recovered from the railway track in Jharsuguda of Odisha on Saturday. He was found dead on the railway tracks under the railway over-bridge.
The deceased has been identified as Prem Kumar Hinduja of Nayapara area of Sambalpur district.
As per information, Prem Kumar had come to visit his elder sister’s house living in Bhuliatikra area of Jharsuguda town. Yesterday late at night he went away from the house as per reports. Later, the sister’s family searched for him a lot but Prem Kumar was not found.
However, today his body was found near the railway tracks. The railway police have registered a case and sent it for autopsy.
The police have informed that the cause of death will be clear after the investigation.