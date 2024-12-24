Body of youth found lying in uncovered drain in Puri

Puri: The body of an individual was found lying in an uncovered drain in Gajapati nagar of Kumbharpada police station in Puri district. The deceased has been identified as Pradipta Choudhary.

According to information, the body of the deceased was seen floating in the uncovered drain on Tuesday morning. Locals saw the body lying in the drain. Many people raised a concern against the death of the individual because of the lack of responsibility of the authorities.

However, it is yet to be ascertained whether he fell in the uncovered drain and died or whether he was thrown away after being murdered. Police is investigating the matter. The body was sent for post mortem to District Headquarters Hospital.