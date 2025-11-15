Body of youth found floating in pond in Subarnapur

Subarnapur: The body of a youth was found floating in the Rugudimunda pond near Rathapur on the Sonepur-Birmaharajpur road here on Saturday.

According to sources, it is being suspected that someone brutally murdered him and threw his body in the pond.

The locals spotted his body in the pond and informed the police.

On being informed, the Birmaharajpur police have reached the spot and have started investigating the case.

