Body of youth found buried in Bolangir, police probe underway

Patnagarh: A startling incident came to light in Balangir. A buried dead body was recovered. The incident happened in Gangasagar village that comes under Patnagarh Police Station of Balangir district. The Police retrieved the body of a young man in a half-buried condition near Karlakata Dam.

Yesterday, some people of Gagasagar village discovered the buried body when they went to defecate. Then they immediately informed the police. As per reports, the dead body was then recovered from below the ground in the presence of Magistrate and a scientific team. The deceased is yet to be identified. It is suspected to be a murder seeing the condition of the body. Balangir ACP reached the crime scene and sent the body for post-mortem. Further investigation is being done regarding the matter.

Yesterday, three dead bodies were retrieved from a forest near Badapakhori Village that falls under Oupada Police Station of Balasore district. According to the information, the three Jalia Singh’s wife Sambari Singh, Dampa Singh and his wife of Badapakhori village went missing. Later a complaint was registered against some villagers accusing them of killing the three. The villagers reportedly killed them suspecting them of witchcraft practice. However, today 8 people were detained by police for interrogation. The police have found through their investigation that more than 15 people are involved in the case says report.