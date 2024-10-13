Body of missing youth recovered from Chandrabhaga sea in Odisha

By Abhilasha
missing youth found dead

Gop: The youth who went missing yesterday while taking bath at the Chandrabhaga sea beach near Konark in Puri district was found dead on Sunday, the police said.

The missing youth identified as Jiban Jyoti Mohanty was found near Nuasahi of Nolia sahi in Chandrabhaga.

The Fire personnel team, Life guard team along with the locals recovered the body while it was getting washed away.

Yesterday, three tourists drowned at the Chandrabhaga sea beach near Konark in Puri district. Out of the tree youths, two identified as Sukanta Jena and Sudhir Malik have been rescued while the third one was still missing.

As per reports, the three youth from Pipili area of Puri district had come to visit the famous Konark temple. After visiting Konark they went to Chandrabhaga where they went to take bath.

While they were taking bath, somehow they washed away into the deep water. Within no time the life guards who were alert at the beach jumped into the water and fished out two youths.

