Body of missing youth recovered after three days in Jagatsinghpur

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Jagatsinghpur: The body of a missing youth was recovered after three days from the nearby Gobari River in Jagatsinghpur district on Saturday morning.

The deceased youth has been identified as Sanjay, the son of Sanatan Swain of Bansh village under the Naugaon police station limits in Jagatsinghpur district.

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According to sources, Sanjay had gone missing after being swept away in the strong current of river while bathing three days ago.

On Saturday morning morning, the locals spotted the body floating in the Gobari River and informed the Naugaon police. On receiving information, the police and the fire services team arrived at the scene and retrieved the body.