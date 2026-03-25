Body of missing man found floating in river in Ganjam

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Ganjam: The body of a young man was recovered from Ghodahada river in Ganjam district on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Narayan Singh of Pattapur village, was found floating.

According to reports, Singh had gone missing yesterday after he went to bathe in the river. His disappearance had raised concern among locals before his body was discovered on Wednesday morning.

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Some onlookers noticed the body floating in the river early in the morning and immediately alerted the police. Following the information, a police team along with fire personnel reached the spot and retrieved the body from the water.

Preliminary reports suggest that the young man may have drowned while bathing in the river. However, the exact circumstances leading to the incident are yet to be confirmed.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death and started a probe into the matter. Further details are awaited.