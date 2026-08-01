Body of Jajpur man found three days after crocodile attack

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Jajpur: The body of Harihar Jena (52), the man who was attacked by a crocodile in Kharasrota River and swept away three days back, has been recovered at Madhusudanpur Ghat in Jajpur district of Odisha.

The recovered body was retrieved through an extensive search operation carried out by local fire services and administration.

Harihar, a native of Rishipur village, under Chhatishdebila Panchayat in Jajpur block, went to the Kharasrota river and was subsequently pulled into the water by the crocodile on July 28.

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Local reports say he was sitting at the river bank when a crocodile suddenly pulled him inside the river.

The incident has caused panic among the dwellers residing along the Kharasrota River, as there have been reports of crocodile attacks earlier as well.

Once again, forest officials have warned the public not to go into the river.as crocodiles are very active during the monsoon.