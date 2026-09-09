Body of Auto-Rickshaw Driver Who Jumped into Kuakhai River Recovered After Two Days

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Bhubaneswar: The body of an auto-rickshaw driver, who had allegedly jumped into the Kuakhai River two days ago, was recovered near Bankual in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Swain, a resident of Harchandi Sahi in Old Town. He had reportedly been missing for the past two days.

The body was recovered during a joint search operation conducted by the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and the Fire Services personnel.

According to reports, Sanjay had allegedly left his auto-rickshaw and mobile phone on the Tankapani Road Bridge on Monday night before jumping into the river. His slippers were also found near the parked vehicle.

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Balianta police reached the spot after receiving information and seized the auto-rickshaw. During verification, police found that the vehicle was registered in the name of Laxmipriya Mahapatra.

A search operation was subsequently launched in the river with the help of Fire Services boats. After two days of extensive searching, Sanjay’s body was finally recovered from the Kuakhai River near Bankual.

Sources said Sanjay had reportedly had a family dispute with his wife. It was suspected that he may have taken the extreme step after becoming mentally distressed following the dispute.

In a tragic coincidence, Sanjay’s body was recovered from the same location where his nephew had allegedly died two days earlier.