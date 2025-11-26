Body of 6-month-old found floating in Mahanadi River In Cuttack

Advertisement

Cuttack: In a shocking incident, a body of an infant was found floating in Mahanadi River on Wednesday morning. The body, believed to be 6-month-old baby, was floating in the river.

Some locals spotted the body and informed the police about the incident. A large crowd gathered at the riverbank after the body was spotted.

On being informed, the police reached the site and immediately informed the fire department about the same. The fire officials reached and recovered the body and sent the body to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack for post-mortem.

An investigation is underway to identify the body and determine the circumstances surrounding the infant’s death.

