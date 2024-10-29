Bodies to be cremated at Puri Swargadwara with cow dung wood!

Puri: Dead bodies will reportedly be cremated at the famous Swargadwara of Puri in Odisha with cow dung wood instead of firewood soon.

Gokulananda Mallick, minister of Fisheries and Animal Resources Development said that the Department of Fisheries and Animal Resources is preparing a plan on this.

As per reports, an initial discussion on this has already done. Now the discussions will be held with the Swargadwara Committee. After this, discussions will be held with various social institutions and Goshala owners. Minister Gokulananda Mallik said that the government will take steps after proper discussions.

A committee will be formed for cow protection as well as utilization of cow urine and cow dung. The committee will be formed under the chairmanship of the Deputy Chief Minister in this regard. Five ministers and five secretaries will be members of this committee.

The minister said that government has started the Kamdhenu Yojana to protect cows, increase cowsheds and increase milk production.