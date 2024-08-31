Bodies of two youths found in paddy field in Bramhagiri

Bramhagiri: In a tragic incident, bodies of two youths were found in a paddy field near Malas area on Brahmagiri and Harchandi road of Puri district on Saturday morning.

The deceased are from Khadipada area in Puri.

As per reports, some onlookers spotted bodies of both youths lying in the paddy field and informed the local cops about it.

On being informed, the Brahmagiri police -in-charge Rajendra Mohapatra along with his team reached the spot and started an investigation.

The family members of the deceased reached and verified the bodies of their near ones.

Later, the police recovered the bodies and sent it for post-mortem.

It is suspected that death occurred due to accident.