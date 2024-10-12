Bodies of missing students fished out from Mahanadi River in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: The bodies of the two minor students who went missing after being swept away in the Mahanadi River in Sambalpur district yesterday was fished out by the rescue teams this morning.

Several teams of the Fire services and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) resumed the search operation this morning and fished out the bodies of Esk Kanit and Himanshu Singh of Tiwari Gali.

Sources said that the bodies will be handed over to the family members after postmortem.

Notably, Esk Kanit and Himanshu Singh were swept away by the strong currents of the river while bathing near the Dhobapada Ghat under Khetrajpur police station limits.

Some people who were present at the spot soon informed the rescue teams about it. However, the search operation was stopped as it was affected by darkness.

The deaths of the minor boys have shocked and saddened the people of the area who were busy in celebrating the Durga Puja.