The news is by your side.

Boat with 40 passengers gets stuck in Chilika Lake

By Subadh Nayak
passenger boat gets stuck in chilika lake

Puri: A boat with over 40 people reportedly got stuck in Chilika Lake near Maensa village in Odisha’s Puri district due to a technical glitch on Sunday.

According to reports, the passenger boat with over 40 people and 15 bikes was on its way to Janhikuda from Satapada at around 6.30 PM. However, it reportedly got stuck near Maensa village due to technical glitches.

As the boat stopped moving further, the occupants realized the problem and raised an alarm for help, hearing which some people from the nearby Mahnisa village rushed to the spost and started a rescue operation.

Also Read: Over 40 persons, 20 vehicles stuck on Chilika lake for an hour as boat develops technical snag, later rescued
You might also like

KIIT-KISS founder Achyuta Samanta conferred with Yashaswi Samman in Kathmandu

Heinous! Homeless girl becomes 7-months pregnant after being gang-raped for months in…

Rishabh Pant makes a comeback to test as BCCI announces squad against Bangladesh

CM Mohan Majhi launches Krushi Vidya Nidhi Yojana in Odisha, know benefits &…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.