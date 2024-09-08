Boat with 40 passengers gets stuck in Chilika Lake

Puri: A boat with over 40 people reportedly got stuck in Chilika Lake near Maensa village in Odisha’s Puri district due to a technical glitch on Sunday.

According to reports, the passenger boat with over 40 people and 15 bikes was on its way to Janhikuda from Satapada at around 6.30 PM. However, it reportedly got stuck near Maensa village due to technical glitches.

As the boat stopped moving further, the occupants realized the problem and raised an alarm for help, hearing which some people from the nearby Mahnisa village rushed to the spost and started a rescue operation.