Boat services suspended in Chilika Lake till September 25

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Brahmagiri: The Chilika Development Authorities have prohibited the floating bridge vessels and boat services in Chillka lake in the Satapada-Janhikuda route for four days due to the heavy rainfall in the region. The ban order will remain effect for four days from today that is September 22 untill September 25, 2026.

Prioritizing the safety of passengers, the Chilika Development Authority has suspended boat services between Satapada and Jahnikuda as waters of Chilika Lake become turbulent due to heavy rain.

Boat operators have been instructed to secure their vessels in safe locations during this period. Boat services will resume once weather conditions in Chilika improves and the situation becomes favorable for passenger travel.

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However, commuters who travel daily along the Satapada-Jahnikuda route, might face temporary inconvenience due to the suspension of service.

Passengers have been advised to adhere to the administration’s safety directives and avoid venturing into Chilika during these hazardous conditions.