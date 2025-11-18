BMC to conduct major eviction drive in Salia Sahi, 521 houses to be demolished

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will carry out the massive eviction drive in Bhubaneswar’s Salia Sahi, the largest slum today.

The eviction is carried out for the construction of a left parallel road or alternative road from Ekamra Kanana to Andharua. The eviction drive will begin from the Hatiasuni area.

The officials have confirmed that around 521 houses will be demolished in the eviction drive today.

Advertisement

To ensure smooth execution, the BMC along with the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), WATCO, Electricity department and platoons of police force will be involved the eviction process. Heavy machinery has been stationed at the site. BMC has deployed a 60-member enforcement team and 100 employees.

However, the residents of the Salia Sahi, staged protest in opposing the eviction drive. Notably, 900 metres of Salia Sahi falls under the parallel road project. Earlier, 200 houses located within 200 metres were cleared.

Also Read: Major Eviction Drive Clears Path For Cuttack Railway Upgradation