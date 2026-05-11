BMC to Build ₹45 Crore Wholesale Vegetable Market at Bhagabanpur to Decongest Bhubaneswar Traffic

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The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has officially initiated a big infrastructure project to untangle traffic in the city’s crowded center. The main focus is building a modern wholesale vegetable market at Bhagabanpur, on the edge of Bhubaneswar. They’re allocating around ₹45 crore for this, hoping to relocate large-scale trading activities away from the city’s densely populated core to improve urban mobility.

Their biggest reason for moving the market is: the Unit-I market area is always jammed. Trucks, commercial vehicles, non-stop loading and unloading—it all piles up, especially in the mornings. It messes with daily commutes, bothers people living nearby, and even gets in the way of emergency vehicles. By sending these trading activities to the outskirts, city officials expect a big drop in the traffic squeezing through those narrow inner-city roads.

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The proposed Bhagabanpur complex is designed to be a modern facility far superior to the existing setup. They’re adding dedicated vending zones, huge parking lots for trucks, and cold storage facilities to smooth out the supply chain. There’ll be sanitation systems, new internal roads, drainage, and office space too. The site at Bhagabanpur works well because it’s easy to access and there’s enough land to grow later as the city expands.

The BMC has already started laying the groundwork and drawing up plans. Next, they’re teaming up with traders’ groups and others who’ll be affected, aiming for a step-by-step move so businesses don’t get disrupted all at once. Urban planners and locals see this as a major move toward modernizing Odisha’s capital and keeping up with the needs of a rapidly growing city.