BMC resumes demolition drive in Salia Sahi slum in Bhubaneswar

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has resumed eviction drive for the proposed 200-feet road project in the salia sahi slum area in the capital city on Saturday.

The drive is being carried out by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) in the presence of police.

The BMC is planning to demolish nearly 81 houses today as part of the ongoing exercise.

Advertisement

Earlier, nearly 660 houses had already been demolished in connection with the project. The Works Minister had reviewed the progress with a target to clear the stretch by April 30.

According to reports, more than 200 workers from the BMC, BDA along with six platoon police force have been deployed in the area to facilitate the eviction process and relocation of affected families. Four teams have been formed to demolish 81 houses. Each team has been assigned the task of clearing around 20 houses.

Also Read: Hundreds of houses demolished as BDA conducts biggest eviction drive in Bhubaneswar