BMC Mayor Sulochana Das holds dog owners accountable for nuisance

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Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Sulochana Das today warned dog owners living under the jurisdiction of the civic body and held them accountable for the pet-related nuisance.

While speaking to then newsmen, the BMC Mayor said that there is no problem in keeping pets at home but the owners should ensure that no one is disturbed by the pet-related nuisance or attacked by the pets. If not, actions will be taken against the owners as per the law.

“We have been appealing people to take care of their pets always. Keeping a pet does not mean letting them defecate outside, infront of someone’s house or destroying the beauty of the BMC locality,” she cautioned.

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Das further said that pet dogs are attacking others and sometimes harassing people even in the lifts because the owners are not responsible. “There is no issue in having any pet at home, but the owners should take the responsibility of the nuisance created by their pets,” she clarified.