BMC gears up, cancels leaves of officials and employees to deal with possible cyclone ‘Dana’

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has geared up to deal with the possible cyclone ‘Dana’ which is likely to cross between Puri (Odisha) and Sagar Islands (West Bengal) during night of October 24 early morning of October 25, 2024 with a wind speed of 100-110 km per hour gusting 120 km/hour.

Rajesh Prabhakar Patil, the BMC Commissioner held a preparatory co-coordination meeting with the concerned officials to chalk out strategies to face the possible cyclone successfully. The most important decision taken during the meeting was that the leaves of officials and employees have been cancelled.

During the meeting, decision to evacuate the people living in the low-lying areas to various shelters was taken as the amount of rainfall is expected to increase from October 13.

All the zonal commissioners have been instructed to convert the schools and Kalyana Mandaps into temporary shelter homes and keep food, drink, medicine etc. ready in them.

The Commissioner also suggested that all departmental officers should coordinate and work harmoniously to deal with any situation. He also directed the concerned officials to make a 24-hour control room operational from tomorrow for emergency assistance.

Additional Commissioner Suvendu Kumar Sahu, City Engineer Bilash Kumar Behera, and Zonal Commissioner Kailash Chandra Das were present along with others. All senior officials of BMC, officers of various departments like fire, health officers, WATCO, TPCODL, all senior engineers, electricity department, National Highways Authority, senior officers of ODRAF, block education officers, were also part of the preparatory meeting.