BMC distributes pucca houses to 167 beneficiaries through lottery

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has distributed pucca houses to 167 beneficiaries through lottery under the PMAY-U and Rajiv Awas Yojana (RAY) schemes. Recent initiatives in early 2026 saw over 160 families were allotted houses via a lottery system in Chandrasekharpur Budhvihar Housing Project.

The people were selected from more than 10 slums like Saliasahi, Subhas Bose Nagar Basti, Mahavir Basti, Fish Market Basti, Jagannathvihar Gopal Basti, Shaheed Laxman Basti, Palakandir Mundasahi, Maa Bhagwati Basti, Mangala Basti etc.

Housing and Urban Development Minister Dr. Krishna Chandra Mohapatra attended as the chief guest and allotted these houses. Minister Dr. Mohapatra said that the government is building a 6-storey apartment that will have modern facilities for the settlers. Moreover. a special committee will be formed to oversee all the responsibilities of the apartment.

Market complex houses will be provided to the people living in the Budha Vihar Housing Project to make them financially developed. Along with financial development, arrangements are being made to provide education, and health facilities for the children of the beneficiaries. Houses will be provided to the middle-class families living in the slums at low cost. All the preparations for this have reached the final stage, the minister said.

Mayor Sulochana Das said that the government is gradually constructing pucca houses for the beneficiaries who have been or are about to be demolished for various projects. The mayor said that the beneficiaries should ensure that they take care of the house and keep the environment clean. BMC has made all arrangements so that no beneficiary faces any problem while shifting to the house. Facilities like drinking water, electricity etc. have been provided. To maintain transparency in house allotment, houses are being allotted through lottery in the presence of all beneficiaries.

If anyone gets a house by cheating or submitting false documents, they will be evicted from their house and strict action will be taken against them. Moreover, a complaint will be filed against them at the police station, said BMC Commissioner Chanchal Rana.

Slum Settlement Committee Chairperson Mahamaya Swain, BMC Additional Commissioner Kailash Chandra Das were the guests in the program. Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar Mohanty and Assistant Commissioner Satyajit Das coordinated the main program. Additional Commissioner Ratnakar Sahu gave the vote of thanks.