BMC, BDA launch eviction drive at Unit-1 market after repeated fire incidents

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Following a series of fire incidents at the Unit-1 Market area, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) have launched a joint eviction drive against roadside shops.

The administration is demolishing shops that have been operating along the roadside in violation of regulations. The action comes after repeated fire incidents were reported at Unit-1 market, prompting the BMC to take strict measures.

According to officials, roadside shopkeepers had already been allotted alternative locations. However, those who failed to vacate their existing spaces are now facing eviction.

Advertisement

The shopkeepers were reportedly served notices yesterday, following which the eviction drive began today. A joint BMC-BDA team is carrying out the demolition, while a large number of police personnel have been deployed at the spot to maintain law and order.

However, the shopkeepers have expressed strong resentment over the action, alleging that notices were issued only yesterday and the demolition was carried out suddenly today without giving them sufficient time to respond.

The eviction drive has triggered tension in the area, with police forces deployed to prevent any untoward incident and maintain the situation under control.