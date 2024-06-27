Blotched cataract operation in Angul, district administration seals clinic

Angul: The District Administration sealed a private clinic post a number of blotched cataract operations in Angul district of Odisha. The sealing was done following complaints of infection following the operations. As many as 13 people underwent cataract surgery at a private clinic in Angul, an suffered severe eye infection. Following this, the District Administration sealed the clinic in the presence of police.

Some people underwent cataract surgery from a private eye clinic on June 20. The 13 patients who received the cataract operation in Angul experienced infection in their eyes in a span of three days. All thirteen of them were admitted to Burla Hospital as they suffered from unbearable pain in their eyes. The patient’s condition improved there after receiving medical care and some were even discharged.

On receiving the news, the private clinic was sealed as instructed by the District Collector and the Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) to handle the incident accordingly. The CDMO has provided the assurance to investigate the case with urgency and provide a detail report of the investigation to the Collector.

It is feared that this incident may have occurred either due to contaminated eye drops or phaco instrument or operation theatre. The eye drops have been sent to the laboratory for testing purpose.

